Adityanath offers Kabul river water at Ram Janmabhoomi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday offered holy water from the Kabul river, sent by a girl from Afghanistan, at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. The girl had sent the holy water to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request to offer it at Ram Janmabhoomi.

To perform the ceremony, Adityanath visited the garbhgrah (sanctum sanctorum) of the Ram Janmabhoomi, where the construction of the Ram temple is on, and offered “Gangajal” and “Kabul nadi ka jal” amid recitation of hymns.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the Ramayan conclave in Ayodhya, Adityanath said, “Despite the adverse conditions in Afghanistan, a girl sends water from Kabul to Lord Shri Ram with reverence to pay her tribute.”

He added that the girl, by sending the water of the Kabul river, has expressed the pain of girls and women living under Taliban rule and he (Adityanath) has connected sympathies of India with that pain while offering the holy water at Ram Janmabhoomi. He also said that such people have maintained their respect and devotion towards India, Indianness and religious places even after the return of the Taliban.