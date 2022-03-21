Adityanath meets makers of The Kashmir Files

The makers of ‘The Kashmir Files’ met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his Lucknow residence on Sunday and thanked him for making the movie tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

The director of the film, Vivek Agnihotri, with actors Pallavi Joshi and Anupam Kher also met Governor Anandiben Patel. Adityanath took to Twitter to congratulate the team of “The Kashmir Files”.

“The film ‘The Kashmir Files’ boldly reveals the inhuman catastrophe of religious bigotry and terrorism. Undoubtedly, this film will make the society and the country aware. Congratulations to the entire team for producing such a thought-provoking film,” Adityanath tweeted.