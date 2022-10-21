Adityanath meets Bhagwat in Prayagraj

A DAY after the all India executive meet of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) concluded in Prayagraj with discussion on a range of issues including population imbalance and conversions, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other senior functionaries of the organisation there. The meeting was held at the same venue in Prayagraj where a four-day meeting of RSS’s Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) concluded on Wednesday.

According to sources, the closed-door meeting went on for nearly an hour and the CM later had lunch along with other senior RSS functionaries.

Adityanath returned to Lucknow later in the day. Sources said the CM has invited the RSS chief to Deepotsav at Ayodhya on October 23, preparations for which are underway at a grand scale. Deepotsav celebrations will begin in Ayodhya on Friday.

Bhagwat and other top RSS functionaries have been camping in Prayagraj from last week where they attended the ABKM meet and discussed issues including population imbalance, conversion, infiltration, women empowerment etc.