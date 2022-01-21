Adityanath launches UP election song titled ‘Phir Se BJP’

The Uttar Pradesh BJP on Friday launched the theme song for the upcoming Assembly elections. The song, titled “Phir Se BJP”, was launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh at the party office in Lucknow.

The song revolving around the outgoing BJP government’s achievements also says UP Phir Maange BJP Sarkaar.

Speaking at the launch, Adityanath said when the BJP had released its manifesto in the run-up to the 2017 elections, it had vowed to keep nationalism, good governance and development as the cornerstones of the government. “The BJP government has kept the promises it made before the 2017 elections. We stopped the dynastic politics in the state and established cultural nationalism. We gave the state a better environment of security. Photographs of the rioters supported by the previous governments who were a threat to peace in the state were put up and public properties usurped by them were also freed. It is an example for the country,” said Adityanath.

He said that security prevalent in the state had attracted investment and development. “We have given the state a good environment for investment and security has been given to everyone without discrimination. But no one was appeased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas principle was followed by the state government, the result of which is that benefits of development schemes have reached everyone without appeasement.”

He said that 45 lakh poor were given houses, while 2.61 crore poor people were given toilets, and 1.43 crore households were given free electricity connections. A total of 1.56 crore families were given free gas connections, while 9 crore people were given health insurance. A total of one crore elders were given pensions of Rs 1,000 annually. “We have given rations to 15 crore people in the state. Five lakh youths were given government jobs, while 1.61 crore youths were given jobs in the private sector and 60 lakh artisans were given employment by the double engine government, he said.

He said that farm loans of 86 lakh farmers worth Rs 36,000 crore were waived by the government. It was the BJP that gave mothers and daughters security in the last five years. Bulldozers were run over properties of the mafia that had used political patronage to take away from the poor and create an atmosphere of fear, the chief minister claimed.

He also spoke about the Ram Temple construction and the completion of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. “We did what we promised with the principle of soch imandaar and kaam dumdaar,” he said.