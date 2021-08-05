Adityanath lauds RSS, says Oppn silent on plight of Hindus in Pakistan

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Opposition and a section of the media does not talk about the perils of Scheduled Caste people in neighbouring Pakistan, while every incident in the state is presented in a bad light.

Speaking at a Guru Pujan event of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at Gorakhpur, the CM said whenever the country is in peril, the RSS comes to the rescue of citizens. The Sangh is working for the country and the society which should be commended, he added.

“During the Covid pandemic, the swayamsevaks (RSS cadres) came forward and provided ration and medicines to the needy. They built quarantine centres and helped the infected people. The work done by the RSS is commendable and should be emulated,” he said.

On the perceived plight of minority Hindus in Pakistan, the CM said the majority of Scheduled Caste citizens are being oppressed in the neighbouring country and the Opposition and a section of the media are silent about it.

“However, if some incident takes place in UP, it is presented in a different light. This perception needs to change,” he added.

On the ongoing work to raise a Ram temple at Ayodhya, he said a grand shrine will be built soon and the temple town will be developed as a centre of religious faith.