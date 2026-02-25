Adityanath in Singapore, UP govt bags Rs 8,000-cr investment in projects linked to Noida airport

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath witnesses the signing of an MoU between SATS Ltd and the Uttar Pradesh government for development of a cargo complex and air catering facility at Noida International Airport, in Singapore. (@CMOfficeUP/X via PTI Photo)

The Noida International Airport region in Jewar has attracted the attention of investors during Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Singapore visit, with fresh agreements being signed for projects linked to it on Tuesday. This takes the total investment linked to the airport region to about Rs 8,000 crore.

The airport will be inaugurated next month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM had said on Monday.

Officials said on day two of the trip, aviation services major AISATS signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UP government to invest Rs 4,458 crore in two key projects.

The company will develop a world-class cargo complex aimed at positioning Jewar as a major air freight and logistics gateway for North India, supporting high-value sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals and perishable agricultural products, informed officials.