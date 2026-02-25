Adityanath in Singapore, UP govt bags Rs 8,000-cr investment in projects linked to Noida airport

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Noida International Airport region in Jewar has attracted the attention of investors during Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Singapore visit, with fresh agreements being signed for projects linked to it on Tuesday. This takes the total investment linked to the airport region to about Rs 8,000 crore.
The airport will be inaugurated next month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM had said on Monday.
Officials said on day two of the trip, aviation services major AISATS signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UP government to invest Rs 4,458 crore in two key projects.
The company will develop a world-class cargo complex aimed at positioning Jewar as a major air freight and logistics gateway for North India, supporting high-value sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals and perishable agricultural products, informed officials.
As for the second project, officials said it was agreed that a Taj SATS air-catering facility will be established in the area, which will serve flights operating from Noida International Airport and also supply meals to other airports across North India.
Officials said the agreement, signed in the CM’s presence, is expected to boost trade, strengthen supply chains and generate significant employment opportunities, further reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s position as an emerging global investment destination and advancing its goal of becoming a major aviation and logistics hub in the northern region.
The latest agreement comes a day after the state government signed another major MoU for the development of an international theme-based group housing township near the airport.
Officials said the Rs 3,500-crore project will be developed over 100 acres in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area and is expected to generate employment for around 12,000 people. Scheduled to begin in 2027, the township is aimed at supporting rapid urbanisation around the airport.
With projects spanning aviation services, logistics and urban infrastructure, officials said the airport is increasingly being positioned as a multi-sector economic node rather than a standalone transport facility. They added that its strategic location along the Yamuna Expressway, planned multi-modal connectivity, and proximity to industrial and manufacturing clusters are seen as key factors driving investor interest.
The CM said he also visited the SATS Changi Airport Logistics Hub in Singapore.
