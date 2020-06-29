Adityanath in Ayodhya, reviews Covid situation

CM Yogi Adityanath with Mahant Nritya Gopal Das of Ram temple trust, in Ayodhya Sunday. CM Yogi Adityanath with Mahant Nritya Gopal Das of Ram temple trust, in Ayodhya Sunday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited Ayodhya and took stock of development work and measures against Covid-19 in the district.

He told senior officials that economic activities must go forward by keeping in mind coronavirus precautions.

“At work sites, Covid helpdesks with infrared thermometer, pulse oximeter and foot or sensor operated sanitizer machines must be made available,” he said. The needy, the chief minister said, must be issued ration cards and returned migrant workers given employment.

During his visit to the district hospital, Adityanath inspected the out-patient department and emergency arrangements, and interacted with patients.

The Chief Minister was also briefed about the progress in land acquisition for an international airport and construction of a medical college in the district. Development work at Rani Hau Park, Ramkatha Gallery, Ram ki Paudi, Laxman Ghat, the bus station was also reviewed.

Three districts pushing up Covid count

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.