Adityanath hurls appeasement charge at Rajbhar, says he opposed Raja Suheldev memorial for Muslim votes

Days after Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and former BJP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar, who was also a minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet, joined hands with the Samajwadi Party (SP), the chief minister lashed out at him saying he had opposed his proposal to build a memorial of Raja Suheldev in Bahraich as he feared losing the votes of the followers of “Ghori” and “Ghaznavi”.

After partnering the BJP to a landslide victory in the 2017 Assembly polls, Rajbhar pulled the plug on the alliance and parted ways before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He recently shared the stage with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and pledged his support to the former’s return as chief minister in next year’s Assembly polls.

Addressing the BJP’s Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan for the Rajbhar community in Lucknow on Sunday, Adityanath said his cabinet had two ministers from the Rajbhar community (Om Prakash Rajbhar and Anil Rajbhar). “When I proposed to build a grand memorial of Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich, Anil Rajbhar strongly supported it but the other one opposed. Only Anil Rajbhar insisted on building the memorial while the one, who was, perhaps, concerned about holding on to a particular vote bank, said no to the project. The fear of losing a certain vote bank haunts some people even after independence,” Adityanath said with naming the SBSP chief.

The chief minister added that the grand memorial of Raja Suheldev was being built in Bahraich with inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM, in February, laid the foundation stone for the statue of Raja Suheldev in Bahraich district.

The CM then asked the audience to identify leaders who seek votes in the name of Raja Suheldev but later become followers of “Ghori” and “Ghaznavi”.

Taking on the Congress, Adityanath said it ruled the country for the longest time but built no memorial or institution in the name of Maharaja Suheldev and neither was his name mentioned in the history books. He added that the SP and BSP ruled the UP and were also part of the government at the Centre, but they made no direct or indirect attempts to ensure that the name of Raja Suheldev was entered in history books or a memorial was built after him.

Historians say Raja Suheldev got the heads of tribes and rulers of several small estates to come together to resist invaders. His army is said to have defeated and killed Ghazi Salar Masud, who is remembered as the favourite nephew of the Mahmud of Ghazni, in battle in Bahraich in 1034 AD.In local lore, Suheldev is said to have been a Rajbhar or Bhar Rajput, and is celebrated as a king who saved the Hindu religion.

The Rajbhars are believed to make up 18 per cent of the electorate in eastern UP, wielding significant influence over 60 Assembly constituencies. The most visible political outfit representing the community is the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, which was founded by Om Prakash Rajbhar.