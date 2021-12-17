Samajwad a ‘red alert’, people should keep away from it: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Adityanath on Thursday targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) inside and outside the Assembly, referring to present-day “Samajwad (socialism)” as a “red alert” and said the people of Uttar Pradesh should keep away from it. He accused the SP government of Akhilesh Yadav that preceded his administration of allowing corruption in the recruitment processes through bribery.

“This country needs neither communism nor socialism, it only needs Ram Rajya. Jinnah, who killed crores of Hindus with his direct action, can never be an idol of India, never. He was murdered of innocent people. But nothing can be more shameful than glamourising him for the interest of a few votes,” the chief minister said in his speech in the Assembly while announcing provisions made in the supplementary budget.

In October, Akhilesh had named Jinnah along with Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Mahatma Gandhi, saying they helped India achieve Independence and never shied away from struggles.

After announcing an increase in the monthly pension for the elderly, destitute women, and people with disabilities, the chief minister, without naming Akhilesh, took a dig at him for sidelining his father and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. “Our government gives respect to the elderly and if the father becomes old, he is not removed from the post,” he added.

Adityanath alleged that present-day “Samajwadi” stood for “pariwarwadi, mafiawadi, arajkatawadi, dangawadi, atankwadi [dynasty politics, mafia rule, anarchy, riots and terrorism]”. The chief minister cited his recent visit to Kairana and claimed that girls there told him that they were not afraid now as they felt their government was in power.

Pointing to SP leaders, Adityanath claimed that they do not feel any pain when a farmer commits suicide or children suffer from encephalitis.

“There is competition among mafiosos to join one particular party and it is these people who will dig their [SP’s] grave,” the chief minister added.

Quoting spiritual leader Acharya Rajneesh, who was popularly known as Osho, Adityanath said he rightly said new “Samajwad makes the rich poor and the poor slave and a fool out of intellectuals, and makes leaders powerful for their personal benefits.”

“If there is any biggest superstition of present times then it is samajwad,” he added.

Later in the day, the chief minister alleged that the Akhilesh Yadav government used to take “dahej [dowry]” in return for jobs, and claimed that the state was in intensive care unit (ICU) during SP rule since the backbone of administration had been weakened.

He made the comments while handing over appointment letters to 58 sub-district magistrates, 34 district basic education officers, 43 senior lecturers, 173 review officers, 398 sugarcane supervisors, 10 senior cane development inspectors, 208 assistant engineers, and 236 stenos selected through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

The chief minister claimed his government had brought the state back to life, and said Uttar Pradesh was now at the top in implementation of over 50 Central government schemes.

Congratulating the newly appointed officers, the he added, “You are the backbone of making the state number one economy in the country. If the backbone breaks, the entire system collapses. The previous governments made the state’s backbone weak, laid it on a bed in the ICU.”

Adityanath said good governance was not possible merely by changing governments. It also required the selection of good people in the administrative machinery and a positive working atmosphere for government officers, he added.

Keeping up his attack on the Samajwadi Party, the chief minister alleged, “Earlier, the work of appointment of SDM was being done by taking a sum of Rs 42 lakh to Rs 65 lakh. Its CBI investigation is still going on. Eligibility was insulted. Money was also extorted from the eligible candidates in recruitment and later in postings and transfers.”