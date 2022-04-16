Adityanath govt sets project deadlines for next 2 years

The development of Ayodhya Dham and the Ram Temple through the use of hydrogen fuel cell technology for power generation and the launch of the Atal Infrastucture and Industry Mission (AIIM) to boost infrastructure and industrial facilities in the state are among the key targets that feature in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet’s plans for the next two years.

After reviewing the work of 11 departments on Friday, the chief minister and his cabinet set deadlines for the projects that the government aims to complete over the next two years.

“The AIIM would aim at promoting infrastructure and investment in the state by boosting ease of business and providing different facilities to the investors. It would ensure modernisation of existing industrial regions and infrastructure among other things,” said an official.

AIIM was among the initiatives that BJP had mentioned in its election manifesto.

Soon after being sworn in as the chief minister for the second consecutive term, Adityanath directed ministers and officials to set three short-term goals — for first 100 days, six months and a year — for the execution of development works and schemes. He asked all the departments to prepare comprehensive and feasible work plans with these deadlines.

Adityanath and his ministers also reviewed the targets set by departments for various infrastructure and industrial projects.

The chief minister set the deadline for officials to organise the “Global Investor Summit” and aim to attract Rs 10 lakh crore-worth investment proposals within the next two years. He also set the deadline to hold another ground-breaking ceremony in 100 days for the remaining investment proposals of previous years.

Apart from asking officials to speed up the work of the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya, he also asked them to explore the possibility of introducing hydrogen fuel cell technology for power generation and development of Ayodhya Dham and Ram Temple.

For the Public Works Department, the chief minister set the target to complete widenining and beautification of 10,000-km roads, construction of 16500 km roads, 300 bridges, 200 railway overbridges and 1,000 mini-bridges in a phased manner over the next five years.

In the power sector, officials were directed to ensure ‘power for all’ over the next five years by ensuring that seven power units with 4126 MVA capacity each are ready in 100 days, while 20 power units of 7,906 capacity wach are functional in the next six months.

He said that officials should wrap up construction of flatted factory complexes in Agra, Kanpur and Gorakhpur in the next 100 days and also work towards making Uttar Pradesh a ‘global textile hub’.

While the Chief Minister had already announced the setting up of a Film City in the state, he directed officials to select the developer for the project in the next six months and ensure the transfer of entire land for the project in two years’ time. He also asked them to select developers in 100 days for setting up six MSME parks across the state and also ensure disbursement of easy loans to 1 lakh businessmen in 100 days through loan meets.

He directed officials to complete the work of Bundelkhand Expressway, Link Expressway that connects Gorakhpur and Purvanchal region and sign an MoU with the National Highways Authority of India for the Ballia Link Expressway.