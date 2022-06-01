Adityanath claps back: ‘Kids are right… Akhilesh no different from Rahul’

In a repartee to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s remark that children of a primary school mistook him for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the kids were not wrong as there is hardly any difference between the two Opposition leaders.

Speaking during the Budget discussion in the Assembly, Adityanath said: “Bache bhole bhale hote hain, lekin mann ke hote hain sacch. Bola hoga to bahut soch samajh ke hi bola hoga… Kyunki farak bahut jyada nahi hai… Farak kewal yeh hai Rahul Gandhi ji desh ke bahar desh ki burayi karte hain aur aap Uttar Pradesh ke bahar Uttar Pradesh ki burayi karte hain (Children are innocent, and their heart are true… If they have said so, then they must have said so with full understanding… Because there is not much difference between you two. The only difference is that that while Rahul Gandhi criticises the country abroad, you criticise Uttar Pradesh outside the state).”

On Akhilesh’s remark that BJP leaders think only about “gobar” (cow dung), Adityanath said that while Akhilesh on one hand talks about farming, he smells badbu (bad smell) in cow dung.

Saying that cow dung is considered pious during prayers, he took a jibe at Akhilesh, advising him to “take lessons in this regard from his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav”.

Later in the day, Akhilesh said that raising questions in the House shows that the member has knowledge about a particular subject. “Therefore, Yogi Adityanath certainly has more knowledge about “gobar” (cow dung) than I have. Will certainly do research on cow dung from now.