Adityanath calls on PM, invites him to Investors Summit

Sources in the government said Adityanath apprised the PM about the ongoing preparations of the GIS and the various programmes that have been organised recently to meet the target of drawing investment worth Rs 10 lakh crore during the summit.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and invited him to the Global Investors Summit (GIS) that will be organised in the state in February next year.

Earlier this month, delegations of ministers and senior officials took part in roadshows and meetings with potential investors in 16 countries to draw investment for the summit. The state government has claimed that the delegations were able to draw investment proposals worth Rs 7.12 lakh crore through the roadshows organised in 16 countries.

The state government has now decided to hold similar events in seven different cities across the country to highlight the state’s potential as an ideal investment destination.

After the meeting, Adityanath took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the PM. “Received guidance from respected Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi ji, who is continuously dedicated in the service of the nation, today in New Delhi by paying a courtesy visit,” the CM said in a tweet in Hindi.

Sources said the two leaders also discussed the nominations of the six vacant seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. More than 40 candidates are in race for nominations to the six seats but the candidates are yet to be finalised, sources added.

Adityanath’s meeting with Modi happened days after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Rampur Assembly bypoll but lost the Khatauli assembly seat to Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). The party was also defeated in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll by a huge margin earlier this month.The BJP had contested the three by-elections by projecting the development and welfare schemes run by its central and state governments.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-12-2022 at 02:02:54 am
