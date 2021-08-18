Adityanath calls Mulayam ‘abba jaan’, SP protests

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath triggered vociferous protests by the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the state legislative council on Tuesday when he referred to the party’s founder Mulayam Singh Yadav as “abba jaan [Urdu term for father]”.

Adityanath made the comment while criticising the SP’s alleged duplicity on Covid-19 vaccination. He was addressing the House on his administration’s efforts and initiatives to manage the pandemic, including steps taken for testing and inoculation.

Hitting out at SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath said, “Who were those who said we will not take the vaccine?… Who were those personalities who said this is BJP’s vaccine and we will not take it? These people are guilty of the most heinous crime against those who lost their lives due to lack of vaccination. When ‘abba jaan’ took the vaccine then those people said we are also going to take the vaccine.”

As SP leaders objected to the comments, alleging that the CM had used “unparliamentary language”, Adityanath responded by asking them since when “abba jaan” had become “unparliamentary”. When the CM pointed out that he did not take anyone’s name, the SP leaders moved into the well of the House even as Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh asked them to return to their seats and Adityanath continued with his speech.

