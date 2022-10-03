Yogi Adityanath: Bapu’s ideals laid foundation for self-reliant India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and said his ideals laid the foundation for a “self-reliant India”.

“Bapu’s call for Swadeshi, swachchta and Gram Swaraj are the basis of the vision of attaining self-reliance,” said Adityanath.

The chief minister also fondly remembered India’s second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary also falls on October 2, noting that he is admired across the country for his simplicity and decisiveness.

On the occasion, Adityanath paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by offering a garland on the Gandhi statue in the GPO Park in the state capital. He also later visited the Gandhi Ashram and Shastri Bhawan, memorials to Gandhi and Shastri.

The CM said, “Bapu’s teachings act as a guide for a new, free and independent India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014 has worked assiduously to push the country towards self-reliance. Upliftment of the poor through Jan Dhan accounts, Swachch Bharat Mission and safeguarding the dignity of women were among the first steps of the Modi-led government.”

In his address, the CM said that when the whole world was grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi gave the mantra of a self-reliant India and promoted ‘vocal for local’.

He said that “the double-engine government is working religiously for Gram Swaraj and self-reliance through the promotion of local goods such as Khadi”.

Maintaining that his government is working for a self-reliant UP, the CM said that schemes like the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) and the ‘Vishwakarma Shram Samman’ are encouraging local and traditional crafts and strengthening the rural economy. “In the last five years, UP encouraged local products, and as a result

the exports have doubled. With this, we are leading lakhs of people towards self-reliance,” he added.

Advertisement

Paying tribute to Shastri, the CM said that the former PM established India as a powerful country in the world with the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’.