MLAs Aditi Singh & Vandana Singh join BJP: ‘Will counter Priyanka, Akhilesh’

Rebel Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh, who had disassociated from the party some time ago, on Wednesday formally joined the BJP along with rebel BSP MLA from Sigri in Azamgarh, Vandana Singh.

Welcoming them in the party, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said the “two strong woman leaders” would counter Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav in Azamgarh, and Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi in Rae Bareli.

“Both have made a place for themselves and work for the deprived. They will strengthen the BJP to attain an absolute majority in the 2022 Assembly polls in the state,” said the UP BJP chief.

Speaking to mediapersons after joining the BJP, Aditi Singh hit out at the Congress. “The Congress knows that they stand nowhere in UP. Therefore, they are fooling the women with promises… in the last election, Congress had won 7 seats and I was one of them,” the MLA said.

“My effort will be to contest from the same seat (Rae Bareli) till I am in politics. However, I will abide by the decision of the party , and it will be of utmost importance for me,” she added.

Vandana Singh said her main task would be to ensure that the BJP wins the Sagri Assembly seat. “Mayawati had supported me in 2017, and I had won the elections. But owing to a minor mistake that was not even committed by me, I was suspended from the party. I was not even heard, and action was taken against me based on news reports and feedback given to her by some persons. I was not even called (for an explanation). I was saddened by this,” she said.

In October 2020, seven BSP MLAs, including Vandana Singh, were suspended by party president Mayawati after they opposed the nomination of the party’s official candidate Ramji Gautam for the elections to the Rajya Sabha.

