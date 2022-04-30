Additional forces deployed in Saharanpur after tension during Friday prayers: Police

Saharanpur police on Friday said they have deployed additional forces in the west UP town after a group of people “reacted strongly” to questions raised by a section of mediapersons near a mosque regarding the Friday prayers.

“Adequate police and PAC personnel have been deployed in the affected region while patrolling has been intensified in the entire town as a precautionary measure. Trouble ensued when a group of people reacted strongly to some questions raised by a section of mediapersons there regarding the Friday prayers. We will seek an explanation from mediapersons after we identify them,” Senior Superintendent of Police (Saharanpur) Akash Tomar told The Indian Express.

According to police, questions asked by mediapersons led to the tension. “Some questions asked by mediapersons regarding the offering of namaz within the mosque raised temper among some of the people there. They were pacified soon. No preventive arrests have been made in this regard,” said Hriday Narain Singh, the in-charge of Saharanpur Kotwali police station.

Maulana Farid, the manager of Jama Masjid mosque in Saharanpur said they have urged people to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, acting on the state government’s directive, clerics of Intzamia Committee have issued letters to the mosques in the district to not allow people to offer namaz on roads or streets so that traffic is not disrupted.