Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana: PM’s adopted Varanasi village airs some grievances

THE “USTAD” (coach) of Kakrahiya village’s 100-year-old “desi akhara” (rural wrestling ring), Ravindra Singh had hoped it will be transformed into a well-equipped indoor wrestling stadium for budding wrestlers when Prime Minister Narendra Modi adopted the village under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) in 2017.

Four years down the line, Singh’s hope is yet to turn into reality, even as over three dozen young wrestlers learn the fundamentals of wrestling on the soil of his poorly-equipped ring, doing sit-ups and push-ups, sliding along a rope hanging from a big tree, and practising grappling techniques after jogging on a concrete cemented road nearby.

“Young wrestlers practise here for three hours every morning. In evening they go to Sigra stadium in Varanasi, around 17 km here, to practise on mat. They also practise judo there. Wrestling makes their body strong and judo helps them in physical tests for qualifying for jobs in central forces,” said Singh, who coaches young wrestlers free.

To seek his wrestling arena’s development into a modern indoor stadium, Singh said, he had made the request to the ruling BJP’s Gujarat MP CR Patil, who visited the village several times after the PM adopted it.

“Survey had been done by government officials but due to lack of required area of land, the development of an indoor stadium for wrestling ring could not be done,” said Ranjeet Patel, who was village pradhan in 2017. His tenure ended in 2021.

Puja Gond (22), a commerce graduate, is the village’s new pradhan. She was elected after the pradhan seat got reserved for Scheduled Tribe women in April 2021. Her husband Suraj Kumar Gond (24) is her representative for her work.

Patel claims that when he met the PM in Delhi in 2016-17 during a conclave of village pradhans, he appealed to him to adopt the village, expecting its “kayakalp” (transformation) after getting associated with him.

Situated in the Rohaniya assembly segment of the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, Kakrahiya village, known for its wrestlers and wrestling arena, has basked in the limelight after being adopted by the PM. It has a population of 2,500 people, most of whom belong to the OBC communities.

Villagers say every household got a water tap and a free electricity connection within a year after the PM adopted Kakrahiya. “It gave us relief from the drinking water problem. Every house now has power supply and toilet too,” Patel said. He said sewage pipe lines were also laid but villagers now complain almost every day about these pipes being choked.

A 1,600-metre concrete road was also built in the village, where a majority of the residents survive on farming. Some of the local youths work in Mumbai and Surat. They returned home during the pandemic, but most of them went back to work after the end of the lockdown.

The “biggest change” the village witnessed after being adopted by the PM is in the area of education, said Rekha Yadav, a teacher in the village’s government English Primary School. Social. A “nandbhawan” (play school) was also set up in the school campus for children under 3 years. Currently, 256 students are enrolled in the school.

Patel said in the first year of its adoption by the PM, Kakrahiya used to see a flurry of visits by government officers, politicians and NGO functionaries. “But when PM adopted another village Domri after Kakrahiya, focus shifted there. No one comes here now. Its result is, the main approach road of a railway underpass is yet to be constructed and when it gets flooded in the monsoon the villagers have to take an alternate 7 km route to reach market,” he said.

Suraj Kumar Gond said the nearest government hospital is 20 km away. Due to unavailability of the required Gram Sabha land, the administration was not able to build an intermediate school and so the local students have to traverse a 12-km distance to reach such a school to study in 10+2 classes.

Before Kakrahiya, the PM had adopted Jayapur and Nagepur villages. In 2021, the PM adopted two more villages, Pure Beriyar and Parampur, according to sources in the PM’s parliamentary constituency jan sampark office (public relations office) here.