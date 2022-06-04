scorecardresearch
Friday, June 03, 2022
Adani announces big plans for state: ‘Will invest Rs 70,000 cr’

He also said the “simple, restrained and disciplined lifestyle” of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his ability to make decisions and implement them is “amazing and exemplary”.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
June 4, 2022 4:31:36 am
Gautam Adani (File)

ADANI GROUP chairman and industrialist Gautam Adani on Friday said, “Uttar Pradesh of today will define India of tomorrow”. Adani was speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow on Friday.

He also said the “simple, restrained and disciplined lifestyle” of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his ability to make decisions and implement them is “amazing and exemplary”.“The spirit of cooperation and professionalism among the [government] officers is also commendable,” he said.

Adani also announced that in the long term, his Group would make investments worth Rs 70,000 crore in the state and this would also provide direct and indirect employment to nearly 30,000 people.

Elaborating on the long-term [Rs 75,000 crore] investment plan, Adani said it would involve  an investment of Rs 35,000 crore including multi-modal logistics, Rs 24,000 crore investment in road and infrastructure and south Asia’s largest ammunition complex in Kanpur.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi “is building an India, making the country an economic power in the world”.

“At the same time, India’s old glory is also being fully established on the global stage. As the then CM, he [Modi] implemented the economic model in Gujarat. For the last eight years as Prime Minister, he has implemented it in the whole country. A model that is sustainable and durable. It is a matter of pride for us to have two such leaders [Modi and Adityanath],” he said.

