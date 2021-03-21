Active cases cross 2,700-mark: UP records spurt in Covid-19 infection

While a rising trajectory of daily new Coronavirus cases is a concern for several states, Uttar Pradesh too has seen an increase in fresh positive cases, with the number of active cases crossing the 2,700-mark.

According to the state data, the surge has been witnessed in the recent weeks this month, with the daily average number of fresh cases reaching close to 400 from just around 100 at the beginning of the month. With 442 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases has reached 6,07,050 by Saturday. As many as 3,523 new positive cases have been reported so far this month.

Lucknow remains by far the worst-affected district with 550 active infection cases, out of which 115 have tested positive in the last 24 hours. Out of the 3,523 new cases reported in the present month, over 670 are just from Lucknow. The district is also the worst in terms of Covid related deaths as 1,192 patients have lost their lives in the last one year in Lucknow. In terms of active cases, Varanasi is second in the list with 167 active cases, followed by 149 in Bareilly, 139 in Kanpur Nagar, 130 in Meerut, 103 in Prayagraj and 100 in Ghaziabad.

In the last 24 hours, one person in Lucknow has died of the infection, while 123 people have recovered. Following the death of 34 people in March, the toll in the state is at 8,758, which maintains the case fatality rate at around 1.4 per cent. Recovery rate is well above 98 per cent.

Earlier on Friday, the Lucknow district administration issued directions to ensure strict compliance with the coronavirus-related guidelines. Details of all visitors at different establishments and workplaces are to be recorded.

Lucknow District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Prakash also said due to a surge in cases again, it is necessary to strictly follow the instructions issued earlier, and violation of the same will be considered a punishable offence.

Meanwhile, as per information provided by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, the number of tests conducted in the state is continuously increasing and 1,34,960 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested since March last year is over 3.34 crore. With this, for every 10 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh, nearly 1,48,684 samples were tested. Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued instructions to increase the number of testings to prevent the spread of infection.