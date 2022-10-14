scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Action plan to provide farmers seed minikits gets Cabinet nod

New policy to boost dairy development & milk production in state cleared

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, Yogi Adityanath, UP farmers, Lucknow news, Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsChief Minister Yogi Adityanath chairs a Cabinet meeting in Lucknow on Thursday. Express

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved an action plan to distribute seed minikits containing seeds of lentils and gram to help out farmers whose crops were destroyed due to delayed monsoon and the excessive rain that lashed the state recently.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to set aside a corpus of Rs 32 crore for the plan under the category of subsidy for certified seeds.

According to the approved plan, the government will distribute 1 lakh seed minikits of gram (16 kg seeds per kit) and 1.5 lakh seed minikits of lentils (eight kg seeds per kit) among the farmers of the state.

Government sources said under the scheme, 25 per cent beneficiaries would be farmers belonging to the  Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes, while 75 per cent of the beneficiaries would be from other registered castes. Each beneficiary will be eligible for one seed kit.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...
China probes its neighbours’ defenses as regional tensions risePremium
China probes its neighbours’ defenses as regional tensions rise
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...

The government would make efforts to ensure that 30 per cent of the beneficiaries are women. Also, these kits will be distributed on priority basis to farmers who couldn’t sow the kharif crop. This facility would be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The Cabinet also cleared a  proposal to establish an organic farming board and to establish the Uttar Pradesh Innovation Fund to provide easy funding to startups and innovative projects.

In another significant decision, the cabinet approved the proposal for setting up unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV)/ drone technology-based Centre of Excellence at Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur. The centre would be built at a cost of Rs 20.3 crore under the Uttar Pradesh Startup Policy-2020.

Advertisement

Apart from the Electric Vehicle Policy, the state cabinet cleared two more significant policies on Thursday – the Uttar Pradesh Dairy Development and Milk Production Promotion Policy 2022 and the Uttar Pradesh Textiles and Garment Policy 2022, while keeping the upcoming Global Investors Summit in mind.

With the aim of encouraging milk-based industries in the state and attracting Rs 5,000 crore investment in the sector over the next five years, the cabinet cleared the Dairy Development and Milk Production Promotion Policy, 2022. The policy will help the government increase milk processing from the current 10 per cent to 25 per cent.

As part of the two policies, entrepreneurs setting up and expanding milk processing units will be eligible for exemptions of up to Rs 15 crore

Advertisement

The new policy will emphasise on increasing the state’s milk processing capacity. At present, only about 10 per cent of the surplus milk produced in the state is marketable.

To promote this, the dairy policy will offer a subsidy of 10 per cent on the cost of plant, machinery, technical civil works and spare parts or a maximum subsidy of Rs 5 crore for setting up and expansion of milk processing units. Under the new policy, provisions have been made for capital investment grant, interest subvention, market development and brand incentive, standardization incentive, patent/ design registration incentive, electricity duty, electricity and stamp duty reimbursement and improvement of Regional Cooperative Dairy Federation Limited.

Meanwhile, under the Uttar Pradesh Textiles and Garment Policy-2022, 25 per cent capital subsidy will be reimbursed to textile and garment units on the plant and machinery purchased. Apart from this, an additional capital subsidy will be reimbursed at the rate of 5 per cent to textile and garment  units to be set up in the Madhyaanchal region of the state and 10 per cent to

textile and garments units to be set up in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand.

More from Lucknow

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to demolish the famous Gomti  government guest house in Lucknow and for constructing a new guest house in its place.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-10-2022 at 03:03:41 am
Next Story

Two kids die after falling off swing, school manager booked

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement