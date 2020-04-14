Act tough against those hiding with symptoms, spreading disease, says Yogi Adityanath

The government has instructed Industrial Development Department to explore the possibility of big companies interested in investment in the state after having lost their interest in China. The government has instructed Industrial Development Department to explore the possibility of big companies interested in investment in the state after having lost their interest in China.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to take stringent action against people who are found to be hiding information about being infected with coronavirus and “spreading it intentionally”, a senior state government official said.

He has also issued warning to all the district magistrates (DMs) and superintendents of police (SPs) that action would be taken against them if a single suspect is found hiding in their area as they were given enough time to conduct checks.

“The CM has directed that those who are hiding information about them being infected with coronavirus and are intentionally spreading it by concealing the fact should be identified and stringent action be initiated against them. Clear cut directives in this regard have been given to home and police department,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

“The DMs and SPs have been warned that if they have not initiated checking in the rural areas despite orders given in this regard on March 29-31, then every house and religious place must be checked. If anyone in hiding tests positive for coronavirus, then action will be initiated against that person and also the concerned district administration and police. No laxity in this regard will be tolerated,” Awasthi added.

Stating that 85 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the state are inside the “ring-fence” of the 208 identified hotspots spread across 40 districts, Awasthi said if any positive person is left out now, then the onus will be on the police and the district administration.

Meanwhile, the government has instructed Industrial Development Department to explore the possibility of big companies interested in investment in the state after having lost their interest in China and look into what special package or facilities could be offered to them.

Additional Chief Secretary said that while special committees, formed by the Chief Minister under the chairmanship of ministers, have started holding their meetings, instructions have been given to the committees on infrastructure and construction to reach out to investors, who might be interested.

“We are getting information that big companies have lost interest in China. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed Industrial Development Commissioner that in the next phase — if there are big companies, who are interested in investing in UP investment — they should explore special packages that are already there and what more facilities could be given to such companies,” said Awasthi.

He said that with pictures of people not following social distancing at mandis, instructions maintaining social distancing have been issued. The government is also running a three-day campaign against illicit liquor and action has been taken against government officials found involved in the sale of illicit liquour. Government has also allowed doorstep procurement of crops from farmers even by the private companies.

