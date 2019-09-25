Act against top 10 criminals of Lucknow, conduct checks: DGP

In the wake of a growing incidents of murders and shootings in the state Capital, Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh on Tuesday held a meeting with senior state and district police officers.

So far, around a dozen shootings and five murders have taken place in Lucknow this month.

According to a statement issued by the DGP office, Lucknow Superintendent of Police (Crime) was asked to make a Circle-wise plan to put stop on such incidents. “Effective action has been directed against the top 10 criminals in the district. The police officers have been asked to conduct random, visible, intensive and effective checking of vehicles,” it read.

The officers were asked to fix responsibility and make sure that the unsolved cases in the district be solved. Monitoring of issued weapons and their licenses, along with reaching the origin of illegal weapons used in different incidents, was given prominence in the meeting.

“DGP Om Prakash directed that there should effective checking of illegal weapons in the district and if any such firearms were used in any of the incidents, then the source should be identified and proper action should be taken in it. As per the directions given earlier, sub-divisional magistrates and circle officers (COs) should collectively do surprise inspection of firearm dealers and verification of weapons sold by them,” read the statement.

Finally instructions for all round improvement in law and order situation by preventive policing were given, it added. Satya Narain Sabat, ADG, Lucknow zone, said that the recent crimes in the district were also discussed in detail and a few innovative ideas to improve policing were discussed.

Claiming that there are lesser number of incidents in the state capital as compared to last few years, he said that with a sudden surge in crime cases in the district, the meeting was important.

The meeting that took place at the UP police headquarters was attended by state ADG (law and order), ADG (crime), ADG, Lucknow zone, IG (law and order), IG. Lucknow range, Lucknow SSP, all the additional SPs, COs and in-charges of all police stations.