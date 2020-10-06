Act against Aligarh, Rae Bareli DMs for foul language: DoPT

Aligarh DM Chandra Bhushan Singh (left); Rae Bareli DM Vaibhav Srivastava

THE DEPARTMENT of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has asked the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to initiate “action as appropriate” against two senior IAS officers, posted as Rae Bareli and Aligarh district magistrates (DMs), after an activist lodged a complaint against the officers for allegedly using “abusive language” against CMS, Aligarh and CMO, Rae Bareli.

In August, in an audio clip that surfaced on social media, Aligarh DM Chandra Bhushan Singh, a 2008-batch IAS officer of the UP cadre, was purportedly heard using “abusive language” against acting chief medical superintendent (CMS) Dr V K Gupta. “DM Singh tells the acting CMS that he will hit him with a shoe 50 times and also used abusive language,” alleges a complaint by Nutan Thakur, a Lucknow-based activist.

In September, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sanjay Kumar Sharma had alleged that Rae Bareli DM Vaibhav Srivastava, a 2009-batch IAS officer of the UP cadre, threatened him during a meeting of district officials. After Dr Sharma complained, he was transferred. “After the CMO complained, no probe was done into the matter,” reads Thakur’s complaint. Thakur said she had lodged complaints regarding the two alleged incidents with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and had marked copies to the DoPT.

In her complaints, Thakur said IAS officers were not expected to use “filthy and improper language and it was a clear violation of the All India Services Conduct Rules and is administrative misconduct”.

DoPT under-secretary K C Raju has written two letters to chief secretary R K Tiwari, seeking action against the two officers in connection with the allegations.

