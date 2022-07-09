Acquitted of murder during CAA-NRC protest, BJP leader holds roadshow from Etah jail to Aligarh; booked

A day after he was acquitted in a murder case related to the 2020 CAA-NRC protest, BJP’s youth wing leader Vinay Varshney and his supporters took out a procession from Etah district jail to Aligarh on Thursday.

Varshney was arrested for the murder of one Mohammad Tariq, who was shot dead during the CAA-NRC protest in Aligarh. Varshney has been in jail since then. On Wednesday, a local court acquitted him and two other co-accused – one Surendra Kumar and his son Triloki — on the ground that the prosecution failed to prove the charge beyond doubt. Important witnesses in the case, including the family of Tariq, had turned hostile.

“During the trial, all the five crucial witnesses, including the complainant of the case, turned hostile. They did not support the prosecution’s theory. Varshney’s licenced pistol was sent for ballistic examination, but it did not match with the bullets received by Tariq,” said defence counsel Hari Om Varshney.

On Thursday, as Varshney got out of the Etah district jail, his supporters, numbering around 100-150, took out a roadshow to Aligarh — a distance of nearly 70 km.

Aligarh police on Friday booked Varshney and his supporters for allegedly taking out the roadshow without the administration’s permission. According to police, the FIR was registered on the basis of an inquiry conducted on the information provided by two constables. “During the probe, it was found that Vinay Varshney and his supporters, numbering around 100-150 people, took out a roadshow. There were around 30 to 35 vehicles in the procession,” Station House Officer (Lodha Police Station) Aditya Kumar said.

The FIR has been filed under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) at Lodha Police station. No one has been arrested in the case, the SHO added.

BJP’s Mahanagar district president Aman Gupta said that Vinay Varshney is in the party but does not hold any post. He is former BJP Yuva Morcha’s district secretary, said Gupta.

According to Varshney’s lawyer, the case dates back to February 23, 2020, when clashes broke out between police and people protesting over CAA-NRC in the Babri Mandi area.

According to him, Tariq’s brother Mohammad Shariq, who is the complainant in the case, alleged that while they were watching the clashes from the balcony of their house, Vinay Varshney, Surendra and his son Triloki, who were in the opposite building, started abusing them and Vinay opened fire that hit Tariq’s chest. After Tariq died during the medical treatment, police arrested Vinay and two others for murder. Varshney’s licensed pistol was also seized.

“The prosecution stated that the dying statement of the victim was recorded by the investigating officer (IO) and he backed the prosecution story. The court, however, found that certification of the doctor on mental fitness of the victim was not obtained by the police… Secondly, the IO told the court that he noted the dying statement in his personal diary but did not take the victim’s signature or thumb impression,” said Varshney’s lawyer.

Notably, Mohammad Shariq, the complainant in the case, had also turned hostile during the trial. He did not respond to the calls made to him.