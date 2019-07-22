Acknowledging one’s duty is good: Priyanka on Adityanath’s visit

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sunday took a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after he visited the Sonbhadra village where 10 people were shot dead over a land dispute four days ago, saying “acknowledging one’s duty is good”.

She said the UP government acted only after the Congress came out in support of the tribals.

The Congress leader had met relatives of the victims at a guesthouse in Chunar town of Mirzapur district Saturday, a day after she was detained and prevented from going to Sonbhadra.

On Sunday, Priyanka tweeted, “I welcome UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Sonbhadra. Standing with the affected people is the duty of the government. Acknowledging one’s duty is good.” “Umbha has been awaiting justice for a long time. Hope the affected people of Umbha will get justice and their five demands will be fulfilled,” she added.

After Adityanath’s visit to Sonbhadra, she tweeted, “Only when thousands of Congress workers and justice-loving people extended their support to the affected families of Umbha, then the Uttar Pradesh government felt that some serious incident has taken place. All the announcements, which have been made today, must be implemented at the earliest.”

