Accused flees custody in Uttar Pradesh, 3 Mumbai cops held, get bail

THE AZAMGARH police Wednesday arrested three policemen of the Mumbai police after an accused they brought to Varanasi for attending a court hearing allegedly escaped from their custody. The accused, Manoj Singh, 45, who hails from Azamgarh, was lodged in a jail in Mumbai in connection with a fraud case and a team of six policemen had brought him to Varanasi on Monday for attending a hearing in another fraud case against him.

After the court appearance, Manoj “persuaded” three of the policemen to take him to his native place on Monday evening on the pretext of a function and fled after they reached there, the Azamgarh police said. The three other policemen, who stayed back in Varanasi, are missing, they said.

On Tuesday evening, the Mumbai police informed the Azamgarh police that the accused had escaped after which a manhunt was launched.

The Azamgarh police registered an FIR in the matter at Deedarganj police station under IPC sections 223 (Escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), said Station House Officer of Deedarganj police station, Dharmendra Kumar Singh.

“After preliminary inquiry, we arrested the three policemen of Mumbai Police for taking the accused illegally to his native place. The three other three policemen, who stayed in Varanasi, are yet to be traced,” said Circle Officer, Phoolpur, Ravi Shankar Prasad.

They were later released on bail, said the Azamgarh police.

A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for information leading to the arrest of Manoj Singh, he added. A former block head of Deedarganj in Azamgarh, Manoj Singh belongs to Aamgaon village. On Monday, the Mumbai police team of six brought Manoj Singh to Varanasi for a court appearance in a fraud case registered in 2015 at Shivpur police station.

“The three arrested policemen told us that Manoj Singh went inside his house after they reached there on Monday evening and escaped through a rear exit. The three policemen reached Deedarganj police station later and informed the personnel there,” said Circle Officer Prasad. He said the accused had reached Azamgarh in an SUV. A search was on for the vehicle and driver, he added.

