Academy to help OBC youths prepare for competitive exams

Aiming to provide more employment opportunities to OBC youths of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government will open two academies for OBC students – one to provide free of cost coaching for competitive examinations and the other to offer computer-based training. They would be named “Training Academy” and “Digital Academy” respectively.

“The academies would have subject specialists to provide subject-specific help to students for different competitive examinations,” said a government spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the idea behind the initiative is to uplift students from the weaker sections of society, both educationally as well as economically.

As per officials, the academies figure in the two-year agenda of the Uttar Pradesh government. “In the meantime, the government has decided to offer free coaching to OBC students preparing for different competitive exams at private coaching centres for the next six months. The target is to open the academies over the next two years,” an official said.

The training academy would train youths and help them in appearing for competitive examinations, while the digital academy would provide free ‘O-level’ and ‘CCC’ courses for OBC youths.

In its manifesto for the 2022 Assembly elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had promised to open training academies that would provide free of cost training to OBC youths.

Officials said that Intermediate pass-outs and unemployed OBC students would be eligible for admission in these academies, while a committee headed by District Magistrates in each district would shortlist candidates. The application process would be online.