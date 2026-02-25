Academic pressure, family discord — and a fight that ended in murder: What led a Lucknow teen to ‘shoot’ his father?

Police said they discovered Manvendra’s (L) dismembered torso, with the limbs missing, in a drum on the ground floor of the family’s three-storey house in Ashiyana. (Special Arrangement)

Akshat Pratap Singh and his father, Manvendra, had allegedly been locked in a heated argument for nearly two hours since 1 am on Saturday when it suddenly escalated.

The 19-year-old alleged his father took out a rifle from an almirah and pointed it at him, before placing the weapon on the bed. Police said Akshat claimed he lost his temper, picked up the gun and allegedly opened fire at his father — killing him.

This was what the 19-year-old claimed during questioning following his arrest in the case, said the Lucknow Police.

On Monday, after neighbours alerted them to a foul smell, police said they discovered Manvendra’s dismembered torso, with the limbs missing, in a drum on the ground floor of the family’s three-storey house in Ashiyana.