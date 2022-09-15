scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

ABVP protests: Teacher held for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in Moradabad

The school has also sacked the teacher, Saif Ali, a resident of Kashipur in Uttarakhand who was hired by the school last year.

The management of the school has, meanwhile, sacked Ali from the job.

A teacher at a private school in Moradabad has been arrested for hurting religious sentiments after he allegedly tore kalava (religious thread) worn by an 11-year-old student on his wrist.

The school has also sacked the teacher, Saif Ali, a resident of Kashipur in Uttarakhand who was hired by the school last year.

“Based on a complaint lodged by the student’s brother, we registered an FIR against Saif Ali under Indian Penal Code Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings). Saif was arrested on Tuesday and sent to jail,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Moradabad Kotwali) Mahesh Chandra Gautam said.

The management of the school has, meanwhile, sacked Ali from the job.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...Premium
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD stylePremium
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD style
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko

“The teacher has been sacked as we cannot allow such elements to function in our school,” Pawan Agarwal, managed of Shri Sai Children Academy, said.

Earlier in the day, members of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student’s wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bajrang Dal and other Hindu outfits stage a demonstration outside Thakurdwara Police Station, demanding the arrest of the teacher.

More from Lucknow

“We have initiated a campaign to ensure that teachers like Saif Ali are now allowed to impart education in private schools in the district,” Sanjay Sharma of the ABVP, who led the protests, said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 04:56:32 am
Next Story

Allahabad High Court orders police to lodge FIR in a 2009 encounter case

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement