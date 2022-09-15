ABVP protests: Teacher held for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in Moradabad

A teacher at a private school in Moradabad has been arrested for hurting religious sentiments after he allegedly tore kalava (religious thread) worn by an 11-year-old student on his wrist.

The school has also sacked the teacher, Saif Ali, a resident of Kashipur in Uttarakhand who was hired by the school last year.

“Based on a complaint lodged by the student’s brother, we registered an FIR against Saif Ali under Indian Penal Code Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings). Saif was arrested on Tuesday and sent to jail,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Moradabad Kotwali) Mahesh Chandra Gautam said.

The management of the school has, meanwhile, sacked Ali from the job.

“The teacher has been sacked as we cannot allow such elements to function in our school,” Pawan Agarwal, managed of Shri Sai Children Academy, said.

Earlier in the day, members of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student’s wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bajrang Dal and other Hindu outfits stage a demonstration outside Thakurdwara Police Station, demanding the arrest of the teacher.

“We have initiated a campaign to ensure that teachers like Saif Ali are now allowed to impart education in private schools in the district,” Sanjay Sharma of the ABVP, who led the protests, said.