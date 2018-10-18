ABVP protests AMU decision to revoke suspension

“Despite ample evidence against them, the suspensions were revoked following pressure from Kashmiri students who had threatened to leave the campus,” said ABVP’s state secretary (Brij Prant) Yogendra Verma. “Despite ample evidence against them, the suspensions were revoked following pressure from Kashmiri students who had threatened to leave the campus,” said ABVP’s state secretary (Brij Prant) Yogendra Verma.

A day after the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) revoked the suspension of two Kashmiri students who allegedly attempted to offer funeral prayers for a slain militant on campus, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday protested the decision, in Lucknow.

“Despite ample evidence against them, the suspensions were revoked following pressure from Kashmiri students who had threatened to leave the campus,” said ABVP’s state secretary (Brij Prant) Yogendra Verma.

Verma was reffering to a letter from the University’s Kashmiri students who had demanded that the suspension against the two were revoked and charges against them dropped by police.

“We protested peacefully and around 200 workers were present. Revoking of suspension is a clear case of blackmailing by Kashmiri students,” Verma said. Aligarh Circle Officer Pankaj Kumar Srivastava said, “After burning an effigy, ABVP members returned without any ruckus.”

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App