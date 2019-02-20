ABVP members thrash youth, get him arrested over ‘anti-India’ post

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday thrashed a youth alleging that he shared a video on Facebook from an account based in Pakistan with “anti-India” content related to Pulwama attack. Khatauli police in Muzaffarnagar district later arrested the youth who works in a barber shop after lodging an FIR against him on a complaint by an ABVP leader.

Advertising

The video, police said, showed a person with his face covered, saying that the terrorist attack in Pulwama was planned by India. Station House Officer, Khatauli police station, Harcharan Sharma, said the youth Zafar Salmani (23) was arrested after lodging a case under section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

“We received a complaint from ABVP member Vinod Chauhan saying that Salmani shared anti-national and anti-Army content on social media,” said Rajeev Kumar, Circle Officer, Khatauli area.

“After an initial probe, we retrieved the video and found that Salmani had shared it on Facebook. The video was created by an account based in Pakistan. It showed a person with his face covered saying that India planned the terror attack in Pulwama. We arrested Salmani after questioning him for a few hours.”

Advertising

In the evening, a video shared on social media showed ABVP members assaulting Salmani outside a barber’s shop. The video then showed policemen taking him away.