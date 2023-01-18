ABVP accused of disrupting Rohith Vemula event, denies charge

A row erupted in Lucknow University on Tuesday after members of the student outfits affiliated to the Opposition parties accused Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of disrupting their programme to mark Dalit student Rohith Vemula’s death anniversary.

Rohith Vemula, a student of the University of Hyderabad, died by suicide in 2016, leading to widespread protests against the BJP government at the Centre.

Students belonging to the All India Students Association (AISA), NSUI, Samajwadi Chhatra Shabha, and Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA) alleged that members of ABVP assaulted them and tore their posters ahead of their joint march to mark Vemula’s death anniversary at Lucknow University.

The ABVP, the student wing of the RSS, however, denied the allegations, saying that none of its student leaders or members was present during the scuffle.

“We were supposed to hold a lecture on Rohith Vemula’s death anniversary on Tuesday. Since the programme was to be held in the open, we didn’t seek permission as per the norm. We were told to give a written request, which we did. After that, our student leaders were served showcause notice by the university administration. In the notice, it was alleged that we are spreading misleading information on the campus. Our programme was cancelled and we decided to hold a solidarity march instad. When we took out a march on Tuesday, a mob surrounded us and assaulted our leaders, including women. They tore our posters,” said AISA district unit vice-president Nikhil Kumar, who also studies at the university.

NSUI’s coordinator for the varsity, Vishal Singh, who claimed that he was assaulted by ABVP members, said, “I and AISA convenor Anjali were attacked. Our programme was about remembering Vemula and against the political witch hunt in educational institutes. We were attacked in the presence of varsity officials.”

Denying the charge, ABVP’s Aman Dubey said they were “busy” with a separate programme at the varsity. “All these outfits were supposed to hold a programme about increasing Brahminism and witch hunt in the varsity. Our campus is a very inclusive one. There is no casteism here, and everyone eats together and is united. They are holding programmes to divide students on campus… In response to the slogans raised by these outfits, a group of students also raised slogans. There were no ABVP members there,” added Dubey, who also studies at the university.

Meanwhile, PRO (Lucknow University) Durgesh Srivastava said he was not aware of any scuffle taking place on the campus. “Some student outfits had sought permission for a programme on Rohith Vemula. They also used some objectionable language on social media… We didn’t give permission as our convocation programme is coming up on January 21, and programmes have already started as part of the convocation week,” said Srivastava.

Hasanganj SHO Atul Kumar Srivastav said the situation at the university was normal. “Some students had issues and verbal exchanges took place. No one is hurt, and the situation is fine now. No case has been lodged,” said the SHO.