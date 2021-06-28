UP: Absconding for 16 years since jumping parole, Ballia murder convict arrested

The sleuths said Singh, who used to be in the Border Security Force (BSF), was convicted to life imprisonment for killing his superior.

A murder convict, absconding for the last 16 years since jumping parole granted to him in 2005, was arrested by Ballia police. A native of Ballia, Anil Singh (50) was also carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.

Singh was arrested from the Gayghat Daakbangley area which falls within the precincts of Haldi police station in Ballia.

“We arrested Anil Singh after a long chase. He was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody,” Raj Kumar Singh, station house officer, Haldi police station, said.

He added that during interrogation, Singh said after jumping parole he visited many places to evade arrest. He said he returned to Ballia recently to visit a family member.

On Saturday, the police were tipped off about his visit to his Ballia home. A police team rushed to the spot and caught him.

After serving about 12 years in prison, he got out of jail on parole in October, 2005. He was later lodged at Varanasi Central Jail.

On his release, Singh never got behind bars again. After failing to trace his whereabouts, the police team moved court seeking a warrant against him. A year later, the court declared him an absconder as he remained missing.