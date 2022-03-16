Absconding don’s illegally constructed properties demolished: Meerut police

Six shops and a factory “illegally constructed” in a government park in Meerut’s Transport Nagar area were razed to the ground by the local district administration on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Police said the shops and the factory were constructed by local don Badan Singh alias Baddo, who later sold it to others. Baddo is wanted in several cases of murder, land grabbing and extortion, and is carrying a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh.

“Around six shops and a factory that were constructed and sold on behalf of Baddo were razed by the Meerut Development Authority on Tuesday. We had earlier demolished his house worth Rs 2.5 crore in Meerut’s Punjabi Pura,” Senior Superintendent of Police (Meerut) Prabhakar Chaudhary told The Indian Express.

According to the SSP, the shops and the factory were constructed on a government park land, which Baddo and his associates had illegally occupied in 2019.

Baddo was serving a life imprisonment sentence in a murder case when he escaped from the police custody while being brought to a Ghaziabad court from the Farrukhabad jail on March 28, 2019. Since then, he hasn’t been arrested.

“We have formed a special team of cyber police to track the IP address of the Facebook account on which Baddo has been posting comments recently,” said the SSP.