Abetting cow smugglers : BJP leaders seek probe into allegations against SHO

Even as police continued raids to trace “fugitive” BJP general secretary Pramod Jindal against whom an FIR has been lodged for “verbally abusing Hafizpur SHO and threatening to recreate a Bulandshahr type incident in the area”, senior party leaders met the Hapur Superintendent of Police, Sankalp Sharma, late Monday night and demanded probe against the SHO for his alleged unlawful activities.

Vikas Agarwal, the BJP district chief, and Vijal Pal Arathi, BJP legislator, reiterated that the Hafizpur SHO, Subhash Chandra Gautam, has been “abetting cow smugglers and that an inquiry should be conducted on the charges leveled by Jindal against the SHO”.

“Jindal had apprised the Hapur police as well as our senior leaders in the past about the SHO’s activities but no action was taken. This is why he tried to bring the issue to the notice of the SP. However, since the officer was busy at that point in time, the call was received by the SP’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) which angered the BJP general secretary. He may have used harsh words but he never meant those and will not not take any step to denigrate the image of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh,” said Agarwal after meeting the SP.

Denying the allegations, the Hafizpur SHO said that he has never given shelter to cattle smugglers and has been performing his duty as per law without prejudices or bias against anyone or any group.

“I am ready to step down, if those in power have any complaint regarding my conduct,” he said.

The PRO to the Hapur SP had lodged a complaint against Jindal on Sunday.

“Two raids have been conducted since Tuesday to trace Jindal. The FIR will be closed only after we arrest him,” said Vishal Srivastava, the investigating officer in the case.