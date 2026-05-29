Rampur court overturns Azam Khan son’s conviction in passport case

Abdullah, the son of jailed senior Azam Khan, was convicted by a trial court last December, and has since been in jail. (file)

A court in Rampur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday acquitted senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s son, Abdullah Azam Khan, in a case related to the alleged use of forged documents to obtain a passport.

Abdullah, the son of jailed senior Azam Khan, was convicted by a trial court last December, and has since been in jail.

The prosecution said it would challenge the session court’s order overturning Abdullah’s conviction and seven-year prison sentence in the Allahabad High Court.

“We will move the High Court against the sessions court’s judgment allowing Abdullah Azam’s appeal in the passport case,” said Seema Singh Rana, the Additional District Government Counsel for Rampur.