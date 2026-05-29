Rampur court overturns Azam Khan son’s conviction in passport case

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A court in Rampur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday acquitted senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s son, Abdullah Azam Khan, in a case related to the alleged use of forged documents to obtain a passport.
Abdullah, the son of jailed senior Azam Khan, was convicted by a trial court last December, and has since been in jail.
The prosecution said it would challenge the session court’s order overturning Abdullah’s conviction and seven-year prison sentence in the Allahabad High Court.
“We will move the High Court against the sessions court’s judgment allowing Abdullah Azam’s appeal in the passport case,” said Seema Singh Rana, the Additional District Government Counsel for Rampur.
She added that Abdullah is unlikely to be released from jail immediately, as several other criminal cases are pending against him and he continues to face convictions in other matters.
Last week, a court in Rampur increased the prison sentence of Azam Khan from seven years to 10 years in a forgery case involving the alleged use of two PAN cards. The court, however, upheld the seven-year sentence imposed on his son, Abdullah Azam Khan.
Both Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam Khan have been in jail since November last year, after they were convicted and sentenced in the case. The enhanced sentence was ordered after the court dismissed appeals filed by the father-son duo challenging the trial court’s November verdict, while deciding to impose a stricter punishment on Azam Khan.
Earlier, on December 5, a court in Rampur sentenced Abdullah Azam Khan to seven years in prison for allegedly obtaining a passport using forged documents.
The case arose from an FIR lodged on a complaint filed by BJP leader Akash Saxena. According to the prosecution, Abdullah used documents containing conflicting dates of birth to secure a passport. While his educational records, including his high school certificate, list his date of birth as January 1, 1993, his passport reportedly records it as September 30, 1990.
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