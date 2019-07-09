‘Abduction, gangrape’ on Mainpuri Highway: Attempt to murder case against SO, 3 constables

A case of attempt to murder was filed on Monday against the Station Officer of Bichhwan Police Station in Mainpuri district who was earlier suspended for allegedly torturing a 41-year-old Dalit man who had complained about his wife being “abducted” on Friday night by three unidentified youths from the Aligarh-Kanpur highway in the area.

The FIR has been filed against Station Officer Rajesh Pal Singh and three unidentifed constables. Earlier, two constables — Krishnaveer and Chhatrapati — attached with the police station were suspended along with the Station Officer.

“A case on charges of IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and also under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been lodged against the suspended station officer of Bichhwan police station and the three constables,” Shiv Singh Chauhan, Station House Officer of Kurawali Police Station, told The Indian Express.

Police said that after the case was lodged, the three policemen — Station Officer Singh and two constables Krishnaveer and Chhatrapati — went absconding.

Superintendent of Police (Mainpuri) Ajai Shankar Rai said that police are searching for the three policemen. Station Officer Singh and the two constables allegedly torturing the Dalit man, suspecting him of concocting the story of his wife’s abduction.

Meanwhile, police on Monday team took the 38-year-old wife of the Dalit man to a medical college in Agra for further medical examination by a panel of doctors to get a detailed opinion about the sexual assault allegation as requested by the couple.

While the woman had alleged that she was gangraped by the three abductors before being dumped at the Etah district border, police had earlier said that a medical examination of the woman did not hold up the charge of sexual assault. “The medical report has arrived and it does not support the rape allegation. No injuries have been found on her body,” SP Rai had said.

On Monday, Rai said that on the request of the couple, a second medical examination of the woman by a panel of doctor has been ordered. The test, however, could not be done and would be performed on Tuesday, police said.

The SP also said that the search is on for the three youths. “We have got some important clues and making efforts to trace the three accused.”

The couple, the natives of Bulandshahr district, were going to their relatives’ house on a motorcycle on Friday night when the woman was allegedly abducted by three men in a car near Mainpuri. The husband approached Bichhwan police for help, but the officials accused him of “foul play” instead.

‘Cops kept on telling me that I had killed my wife’

Narrating his ordeal of the Friday night when three unidentified youths came in a car and abducted his wife in Mainpuri, the 41-year-old Dalit man from Bulandshahr district said that when he told the incident to policemen at Bichhwan Police Station, they accused him of killing his wife.

He said that he was going with his wife on a motorcycle to Mainpuri to attend the last rites of his elder sister on Friday night when near Naveen Mandi in Kurawali area three youths in a car blocked their way. “They took my wife at gunpoint into their vehicle. They smashed my motorcycle and hit me. After they drove away, I dragged my vehicle for about half an hour to reach Bichhwan where I made a call to police control room from the cellphone of a taxi driver informing them about the abduction of my wife,” he said.

“A team from Bichhwan Police Station arrived. When I informed them in detail about the sequence of the incident, they started questioning me instead of searching for my wife. I was forced to repeat the sequence of events several times. The policemen started beating me with sticks,” he said. “The policemen said that I killed my wife and had concealed her body somewhere. They started asking me to reveal about the place my wife’s body was dumped. I kept requesting them to search for my wife but they did not listen to me. Meanwhile, another police team arrived there and took me to Kurawali police station. Since the incident had occurred in Kurawali area, the Bichhwan police had informed them too. On reaching the Kurawali police station around 2 am, I made call to my family in Bulandshahr and relatives in Mainpuri,” he added.

“At around 4 am, my wife also reached Kurawali police station and told us that the kidnappers gangraped her and later dumped her in some area in adjoining Etah district after taking her jewellery and Rs 15,000. My wife told me that she took a bus from Etah and called the family in Bulandshahr who told her to go to Kurawali police station,” the man said.