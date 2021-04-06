‘Abducted’ Aligarh girl found living on rent in Bulandshahr

According to the SO, the girl had gone missing on September 25 last year, after which her father lodged an FIR against Ashok Kumar and his son Himanshu, accusing them of kidnapping her daughter.

Nearly six months after a 16-year-old girl had gone missing and two persons – father-son duo — were arrested for allegedly kidnapping her, Aligarh police on Monday found the girl in Bulandshahr, where she worked at a tailoring shop and lived in a rented house.

While police said that prima facie they found the girl had left her house on her own in last year September, the two accused – Ashok Kumar (50) and his 18-year-old son Himanshu, who were arrested in December last year for kidnapping and criminal conspiracy — are still in jail and police had recently filed a chargesheet against them in a court.

“The full story will get cleared only after the girl’s statement is recorded. After she undergoes medical examination, we will record her statement before a magistrate,” Station Officer (Lodha) Abhay Kumar Sharma said, adding that the next course of police action will be taken on the basis of the girl’s statement.

Police have also decided to get an age-determination test done on the girl.

According to the SO, the girl had gone missing on September 25 last year, after which her father lodged an FIR against Ashok Kumar and his son Himanshu, accusing them of kidnapping her daughter.

According to the girl’s father, Himanshu, who worked in a private firm, used to call his daughter frequently.

Two days ago, a resident in the area informed the police that the missing girl was staying in Bulandshahr.

A police team reached the spot and found her staying in a rented house. The girl had told the house owner that she is a student of Class XII and needed the house to prepare for the Board examination.