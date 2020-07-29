Abducted accountant found dead in UP, DGP tells cops to act against kidnapping

In Kanpur Dehat, police said they have arrested a truck owner, 35-year-old Subodh Saxena, who has confessed to killing Brijesh Kumar for ransom. The decomposed body of Brijesh was recovered from a dry well outside his village, Chaura. (Representational) In Kanpur Dehat, police said they have arrested a truck owner, 35-year-old Subodh Saxena, who has confessed to killing Brijesh Kumar for ransom. The decomposed body of Brijesh was recovered from a dry well outside his village, Chaura. (Representational)

In another case of abduction and murder in Uttar Pradesh, police in Kanpur Dehat on Tuesday recovered the decomposed body of a 27-year-old accountant who had gone missing on July 16.

With a series of cases of kidnapping and murder taking place in the state, DGP HC Awasthy on Tuesday directed district police chiefs to expedite investigation of kidnapping cases and ensure safe recovery of victims.

In Kanpur Dehat, police said they have arrested a truck owner, 35-year-old Subodh Saxena, who has confessed to killing Brijesh Kumar for ransom. The decomposed body of Brijesh was recovered from a dry well outside his village, Chaura.

According to police, Brijesh and Subodh were friends and knew each other for a long time. While Brijesh worked as an accountant at a truck-weighing shop, Subodh was a truck owner.

“Debt-ridden Subodh planned the kidnapping of Brijesh to extort money from his family. On the night of July 16, Subodh reached Brijesh’s shop in a car. After Brijesh wrapped up his work, Subodh asked him to sit in his car where he offered him cold drinks laced with drugs. Subodh then killed Brijesh by strangulating him. He later dumped his body in a dry well. When Brijesh’s family called on his cellphone, Subodh picked up the call and demanded Rs 20 lakh for his release,” Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Anurag Vats said, adding that Subodh has confessed to the murder.

Police have also seized the car allegedly used in the crime. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed Kanpur Dehat police to consider invoking National Security Act (NSA) against the accused and put the case on a fast track. He also told the police to find if there was any lapse on their part and announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the victim’s family.

This is the sixth such case of kidnapping in the state in this month.

On Monday, police had arrested five persons for kidnapping and killing a 14-year-old boy for Rs 1 crore ransom in Gorakhpur. Before that, the police in Kanpur said that a 27-year-old lab technician was killed by his kidnappers. His body is yet to be found. The role of the police had also come under scanner in the case as the family of the victim had accused them of facilitating Rs 30 lakh ransom to the kidnappers.

Last Thursday, Gonda police rescued an eight-year-old boy and arrested five people, including a woman, for kidnapping. The kidnappers had allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 4 crore.

Meanwhile, DGP Awasthy directed senior police officers to take effective measures to curb kidnapping cases in the state. In a directive, he asked superintendents of police, additional superintendents of police and circle officers to review the cases and form special teams for safe recovery of kidnapping victims. They were also directed to keep a close watch on people with a history-sheet of kidnapping and conduct brain-mapping, polygraph and narco-analysis tests on the accused. They have also been told to take help of anti-human trafficking units, Mahila Child Helpline and other organisations.

Meanwhile, police are yet to make headway in two such cases – one in Ghaziabad and the other in Bulandshahr.

A 37-year-old lawyer, Dharmendra Chaudhary, went missing on July 25 while returning home on a motorcycle in Khurja Nagar area of Bulandshahr. While no ransom call has been received by his family, police said that they have recovered the victim’s motorcycle.

In Ghaziabad, police are looking for a 36-year-old project manager of a construction company, who had gone missing on June 26 while returning home from work. Police have recovered the victim’s car from Muzaffarnagar. With no ransom call, police suspect it to be a case of looting.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.