Abbasi’s attack on Gorakhnath Temple lone-wolf attack, waging war on govt: court

The special NIA/ATS court that sentenced Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi to death has viewed his act of April 3 last year as an attack on Gorakhnath Temple, which the court considered as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s residence, and noted that it was a “lone-wolf attack which comes under the category of waging war against the Government of India”.

The court sentenced Abbasi, 31, an IIT-Bombay graduate who worked for a private firm, to death under IPC Section 121 (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India) and sentenced him to prison terms under Sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UAPA], and other IPC Sections.

In its order on Monday, the special court said the attack on Gorakhnath Temple with a “baanka” (sharp-edged weapon), to enter the temple “raising slogans of Allahu-Akbar (Allah is the greatest), cannot be considered a regular attack but comes under the category of lone-wolf attack”. The court said it is Abbasi’s “personal contribution to the objective to implement the ISIS ideology, which he undertook with Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister and the State as a symbol”.

“…this court is of the opinion that the attack by Abbasi…has symbolic importance and for this reason, it comes under the category of IPC Section 121 which is (waging) war against the Government of India…” Special Judge, NIA/ATS, Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi ruled.

The trial was shifted to Lucknow from Gorakhpur due to the Special ATS court’s jurisdiction, he said. Abbasi is lodged in a jail in Lucknow.

Police had said that two PAC personnel, Gopal Gaur and Anil Paswan, suffered injuries on their hands and legs during the attack, and Abbasi was subsequently overpowered. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is the head priest of Gorakhnath Temple, was not present on the premises at the time.

Abbasi’s father Muneer Ahmed, who worked for a legal consultancy firm in Mumbai before returning to Gorakhpur two years ago, had said that his son was undergoing treatment for depression and was “not well since 2017”.

Advertisement

An application, filed before Allahabad High Court on behalf of Abbasi, had sought directions from the High Court to quash an order which had rejected an application moved by Abbasi under CrPC Sections 328 (procedure in case of accused being lunatic) and 329 (procedure in case of person of unsound mind tried before court). Abbasi’s lawyers had contented that the case should be heard by the “3rd senior most court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Lucknow”.

In Monday’s order, the special court said, “The convict has not shown regret towards his actions…. But it has come to light that during questioning by investigating agencies he is proud of his actions on the path of jehad. He is radicalised by the jehadi ideology of ISIS through online literature, PDFs, videos and other mediums. His thoughts have come to be shown to be that people belonging to other religions are kafirs (infidel) and they must bleed.”

Twenty-eight prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial.

The order noted, “…it has come to light that the attack was not out of momentary anger but to display ISIS’s ideology of the Caliphate against secularism, democracy and disrespect towards other religions and to destroy them. To show this, the attack was done with the intention to humiliate UP’s Chief Minister on the national and international level. The objective of the attack can be linked to the objective of ISIS because Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi is an active member of ISIS, to which he has pled allegiance.”

Advertisement

The order listed the Islamic State’s “goals” from the “Wikipedia online page”.

It said the amicus curiae, Ram Narayan Tiwari, told the court that if Abbasi is considered an IS sympathiser, he should not be given the death sentence. “In that case, people at top posts in ISIS should be punished,” Tiwari told the court.

In the judgment, Special Judge Tripathi also noted that Abbasi had picked his email ID after Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, and observed that after each strategic victory, Aurangzeb destroyed existing symbols of a specific community in the region. The judge said this was part of a strategy to destroy symbols of cultural importance to conquer a state.

The court said it is of the opinion that Abbasi was “radicalised” by IS ideology since his student days and “wanted to establish a Caliphate in India”.

Judge Tripathi noted in the order that Abbasi has told investigators that his attack on the security personnel at Gorakhnath Temple was inspired by “Inghimasi” (suicide attacks). “In his statements, the accused said that he took oath of ISIS’s second caliph Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurash…” the order stated.

Advertisement

The court said that if “lone-wolf terrorist” Abbasi is given any punishment less than death penalty, then other fundamentalist groups will consider him as their ideal and attack other symbolic places in the country.