scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Illegal arms purchase case: Allahabad HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari’s MLA son Abbas

Observing that the charges against him were of "serious nature" and he has already been declared an "absconder", the Lucknow bench of Justice D K Singh dismissed Ansari's anticipatory bail plea.

MLA Abbas Ansari (File Photo)

The Allahabad High Court Monday dismissed the anticipatory bail petition of Mau MLA Abbas Ansari, son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in the illegal arms purchase case.

Observing that the charges against him were of “serious nature” and he has already been declared an “absconder”, the Lucknow bench of Justice D K Singh rejected Abbas’s anticipatory bail plea.

“Considering the serious allegations that accused-applicant got registered his arm licence fraudulently and obtained prohibited Barrels, weapons and cartridges in large numbers by taking ground of shooting; and he has purchased weapons and cartridges, which are prohibited in shooting practice and against Notification dated 4.8.2014 of the Government of India, and also considering the fact that accused-applicant has been avoiding the process of the court, against whom proclamation has been issued, this Court does not find any ground to grant anticipatory bail to the accused-applicant,” Live Law quoted the court as saying.

The court asked Abbas to surrender before the concerned court which would decide his plea expeditiously.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...

Last week, the MP-MLA court in Lucknow had declared Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA Abbas an absconder. Following this, the Lucknow Police on Saturday pasted a court notice declaring Ansari a proclaimed offender at his parental home in Yusufpur area of Ghazipur district. The police also made public announcements about the court order against Abbas, who is evading arrest. Eight police teams have been constituted to arrest him while raids are being conducted at many places including Delhi, Lucknow, Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Ghazipur and Mau.

Abbas is wanted in connection with a case of alleged violation of arms licence registered at the Mahanagar police station, Lucknow, in 2019.

More from Lucknow

–with inputs from PTI and Live Law

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 04:23:15 pm
Next Story

GATE 2023 Registration: Application, eligibility, exam date, number of papers, conducting IIT

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Bilkis Bano case: Will Supreme Court restore constitutional morality?

Bilkis Bano case: Will Supreme Court restore constitutional morality?

Siddique Kappan bail plea: SC seeks UP govt's response

Siddique Kappan bail plea: SC seeks UP govt's response

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

Launch could be delayed due to multiple issues: NASA
NASA's Artemis 1

Launch could be delayed due to multiple issues: NASA

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'
Exclusive

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement