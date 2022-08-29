Illegal arms purchase case: Allahabad HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari’s MLA son Abbas

The Allahabad High Court Monday dismissed the anticipatory bail petition of Mau MLA Abbas Ansari, son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in the illegal arms purchase case.

Observing that the charges against him were of “serious nature” and he has already been declared an “absconder”, the Lucknow bench of Justice D K Singh rejected Abbas’s anticipatory bail plea.

“Considering the serious allegations that accused-applicant got registered his arm licence fraudulently and obtained prohibited Barrels, weapons and cartridges in large numbers by taking ground of shooting; and he has purchased weapons and cartridges, which are prohibited in shooting practice and against Notification dated 4.8.2014 of the Government of India, and also considering the fact that accused-applicant has been avoiding the process of the court, against whom proclamation has been issued, this Court does not find any ground to grant anticipatory bail to the accused-applicant,” Live Law quoted the court as saying.

The court asked Abbas to surrender before the concerned court which would decide his plea expeditiously.

Last week, the MP-MLA court in Lucknow had declared Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA Abbas an absconder. Following this, the Lucknow Police on Saturday pasted a court notice declaring Ansari a proclaimed offender at his parental home in Yusufpur area of Ghazipur district. The police also made public announcements about the court order against Abbas, who is evading arrest. Eight police teams have been constituted to arrest him while raids are being conducted at many places including Delhi, Lucknow, Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Ghazipur and Mau.

Abbas is wanted in connection with a case of alleged violation of arms licence registered at the Mahanagar police station, Lucknow, in 2019.

–with inputs from PTI and Live Law