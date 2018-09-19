Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
AAP will not be part of grand alliance for 2019 LS elections, says Sanjay Singh

Speaking to the media in Lucknow, Singh did not reveal the number of seats will contest in Uttar Pradesh but said they would contest in around 80-100 seats throughout the country.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: September 19, 2018 3:48:47 am
"We have never been into the politics of coalition and that is why we have been fighting the BJP on our own level," he said. (Express photo by Praveen Jain)

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) state in-charge Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said his party will not be a part of the proposed grand alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as they “have never been into the politics of coalition”.

“AAP is not yet part of any coalition. But in order to stop the merchants of hate if there are coalitions happening at different places in the country then we welcome that…. We are not being involved in this debate (of Mahagathbandhan) because AAP was never in the politics of coalition before… We were born some five or six years ago and we are not an old party. We have never been into the politics of coalition and that is why we have been fighting the BJP on our own level,” he said.

“In 2019, the AAP will contest on 80 to 100 seats in the entire country…After all the five phases of our ongoing padyatra, we will analyze where we are strong in Uttar Pradesh and can contest,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

