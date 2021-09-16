AAP places potential poll picks in charge of 100 segments

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday placed 100 members in charge of as many Assembly segments in Uttar Pradesh. These leaders could also win tickets from their respective constituencies in the forthcoming state elections.

With this announcement, the AAP became the first party to release a list of potential candidates for the Assembly polls next year. Putting out the list at the state party office in Lucknow, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said they have put special focus on the representation of all communities. He added that as many as 35 of the possible candidates declared have OBC backgrounds, while 16 are Scheduled Castes, 20 Brahmins and five Muslims.

“We are releasing a list of 100 Vidhan Sabha in-charges who could also be named as our candidates. Unless there is negative feedback about them or they are found failing their tasks of taking our party’s campaign forward, they will be our candidates. The list includes doctors, engineers, lawyers, graduates and postgraduates,” Singh said.