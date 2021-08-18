AAP picks ex-Army officer as Uttarakhand CM candidate

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that retired Army officer Ajay Kothiyal will be the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand. Shortly after the announcement, he also took out a roadshow in Dehradun along with Kothiyal.

Kejriwal also promised to make Uttarakhand the spiritual capital for Hindus and generate employment by promoting religious tourism in the state. “Delhi will be administrative capital of the country and Uttarakhand will be spiritual capital for Hindus of the world,” he said.

Addressing reporters, Kejriwal said Kothiyal’s name got “overwhelming” response from the people in a survey that the party conducted over the past month to pick the CM candidate.

“The people said they do not want selected parties and selected leaders anymore… Now they want a patriot Army man (desh bhakt fauji) who will not spend his tenure filling his own coffers but serve them for development of Uttarakhand.”