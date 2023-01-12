AAP MP Sanjay Singh, former SP MLA granted bail in 2001 case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, former Samajwadi Party MLA Anoop Sanda and four others were convicted by an MP/MLA court in Sultanpur district on Wednesday in connection with a 21-year-old case related to holding a demonstration over power and water supply in 2001. While Singh is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha for the AAP, Sanda is a two-time MLA from Sultanpur and had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Assembly polls from the same seat. He is currently an SP national spokesperson.

The court convicted the six persons to three months in jail along with a fine of Rs 1,500. The six were granted bail by the court on Wednesday after their conviction and can file an appeal in a higher court.

Special Prosecution Officer Vaibhav Pandey, who argued on behalf of the state, said, “The court convicted the six accused to three months in jail along with a fine. They were convicted under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 341 (wrongful restraint). They were granted bail by the same court on Wednesday after their conviction.”

The case dates back to June 18, 2001 when the accused had held a protest against apparent power and water supply issues back then, said Pandey. “They had held the demonstration at an important road of the city. Despite attempts by the police to disperse the crowd, the accused had refused to call off the protest resulting in traffic problems for the people,” he said.

A case was lodged by the then SHO of Kotwali police station Ashok Singh.

“They were booked under the IPC sections they have been convicted in and under IPC sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and under the Police Act. However, the court didn’t convict them under these sections, and convicted them only under IPC sections 143 and 341,” said Pandey.

He said the four others convicted were local leaders Subhash Chaudhary, Kamal Srivastava, Santosh Kumar and Vijay Kumar. “ They can file an appeal in a higher court,” he added.