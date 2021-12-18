A govt of lies, people helpless now: Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav sought blessings at a Hanuman temple in Raebareli on Friday as he kicked off the seventh leg of his ‘Samajwadi Vijay Yatra’ with a scathing attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government.

“Today, people are helpless. There suffering is unimaginable,” Akhilesh said while addressing at a rally after the temple visit and accused the BJP government of making people suffer “dikkat, killat and zillat [problems, scarcity and humiliation]. “Our farmer brothers know that when they went to get fertiliser, they had to stand in line… the government could not arrange anything. And those who got fertilizers, when they came home and checked, 5 kg of fertiliser had been stolen from their sacks.”.

While saying the size of crowd at his rally was reflective of “time for change”, Akhilesh spoke on a string of issues – from fuel prices to disinvestment to unemployment – to attack both the state and the central governments. “This is a government of lies and fake advertisements. All their advertisements on roads and newspapers are full of fake images,” he said.

The SP president said the hike in fuel prices by the BJP government had made it impossible for people to drive their vehicles.