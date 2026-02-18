A game called Footy12 sentenced to life imprisonment in 27-year-old murder case during Shia-Sunni violence in UP’s Azamgarh

The accused, who had earlier been out on bail, were taken into custody on Friday after being held guilty on charges including rioting, murder, and destruction of evidence.

A local court on Tuesday sentenced 12 persons to life imprisonment in connection with a 27-year-old murder case stemming from a Shia-Sunni violence in Azamgarh.

“The court on Tuesday sentenced all 12 persons, above 55 years of age and belonging to the Sunni community, to imprisonment for life. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 66,500 on each of them. They were subsequently sent back to jail,” Additional District Government Counsel, Azamgarh, Deepak Mishra said.