‘A disgrace, we all feel diminished, very small’: Nripendra Misra on Ram Temple ‘theft’ row

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Ram Janmbhoomi Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Misra said on Saturday that the alleged theft and misappropriation of donations at the shrine in Ayodhya was a “disgrace” and “we all feel diminished and very small” because of it.
Misra, who was in Ayodhya on the second day of the construction committee meeting with the agencies concerned, said he was hopeful of things returning to normal and of an improvement in the temple management.
Talking to mediapersons, he said, “As you know, our treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri ji also spoke and explained that this is a stigma. The fact that this incident occurred in the Ram Temple is something we all regret. Not only do we regret it, but in a way, we all feel diminished because of it.”
He added, “This is a question of management. I am sure there will be improvement in the system. I have full faith. Such incidents will not be repeated.”
Whether the Trust has formed a committee to select chief executive officer (CEO) for temple management as suggested or recommended by him, Misra said, “It was not my recommendation. A judge (retired) is heading the committee to select the CEO.”
Misra had earlier said a detailed investigation was required to nail the culprits and suggested that a retired bureaucrat should be appointed as a CEO to manage the activities at the temple.
He arrived in Ayodhya on Friday to chair the meeting of the construction committee which is held every month to review the ongoing work. The agencies associated with the construction of structures in and around the temple include L&T, Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UP government-run construction department), Tata Consultancy Services and Engineer India Ltd.
Mainly two main construction works are still to be completed, he said, adding, “One, the old temple (makeshift Ram Lalla temple), a memorial, has to be completed. There, the arrangement for the flame that would remain lit round the clock is still pending.”
Also, there is another memorial, which will be completed by the end of July, he further informed.
The temple construction work will be completed by July 30, he claimed.
The two works that will continue include the boundary wall, which is four kilometres long. That work will continue. And the other one is work on the auditorium outside the temple complex will continue until around November–December.
“Besides these, there is the Ram Katha Museum which has 20 galleries. The storyline of all the galleries has been prepared and a final decision will be taken regarding what kind of technology-based videos will be used. We will work on that in today’s and tomorrow’s meeting,” he said.
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