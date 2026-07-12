‘A disgrace, we all feel diminished, very small’: Nripendra Misra on Ram Temple ‘theft’ row

Ram Janmbhoomi Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Misra said on Saturday that the alleged theft and misappropriation of donations at the shrine in Ayodhya was a “disgrace” and “we all feel diminished and very small” because of it.

Misra, who was in Ayodhya on the second day of the construction committee meeting with the agencies concerned, said he was hopeful of things returning to normal and of an improvement in the temple management.

Talking to mediapersons, he said, “As you know, our treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri ji also spoke and explained that this is a stigma. The fact that this incident occurred in the Ram Temple is something we all regret. Not only do we regret it, but in a way, we all feel diminished because of it.”