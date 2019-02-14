A day after Akhilesh’s detention, 296 FIRs lodged against SP workers for violence

A day after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav was prevented from boarding a flight to Prayagraj, leading to clashes between party supporters and police, FIRs have been lodged against 46 named and 250 unidentified persons at Colonelganj police station in Prayagraj district. The FIR includes names of SP MP from Badaun, Dharmendra Yadav, and party MP from Phulpur, Nagendra Singh Patel.

The FIRs were lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) 147 (rioting), 307 (attempt to murder),332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

Satyendra Singh, SHO, Colonelganj police station, said he received injuries on his leg and hand while Circle Officer Indra Pal Singh is admitted to hospital with head injuries. Constable Sanjay Kumar too sustained injuries in violence by SP workers, the SHO said.

A few hours after the FIRs were lodged, a delegation of SP and BSP leaders met Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and submitted a memorandum, requesting his intervention. A statement issued by the party said that they told the Governor about “unconstitutional” happenings in the state.

“Lathicharge and fake cases with serious charges are being used to suppress people,” the statement said. It further said that the delegation also requested the Governor to safeguard the Constitution and order an inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court.

Party spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary told The Indian Express that the Governor has assured of justice.