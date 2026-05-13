A ceiling fan went for repair. Then a viral photo put a UP madrasa in the spotlight

Police launched an inquiry over how the product from across the border came to be installed at the religious institution. (Express Photo)

A ceiling fan installed at a madrasa in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar went for repair.

It was an ordinary white fan.

But a label and an engraving on the motor housing caused an uproar after a photo of the appliance surfaced on social media three days ago — it had a ‘Made in Pakistan’ label.

Police swiftly launched an inquiry over how the product from across the border came to be installed at the religious institution.

According to police, the purported photo may have been shared after an electrician who repaired the fan noticed the marking on the upper portion.

Circle Officer (CO), Kushinagar, Jayant Yadav, said police questioned the madrasa’s manager, Yunus Ansari, who said the ceiling fan had been donated to the institution by a local resident.